Drug Deal Turns Deadly Outside New York Man’s Home, 3 Charged in Murder Plot

A parking lot robbery ended in gunfire. More than three years later, federal charges follow.

POMONA, NY – A drug deal outside a Rockland County apartment complex turned deadly when two armed men allegedly robbed and shot a man in the parking lot near his home, and now three defendants are facing federal charges more than three years after the killing.

Jaquey Wilkes, 29, and Tyrone Stewart, 35, both of Nyack, are accused of robbing and murdering Eric Quinones on March 5, 2023, outside the Manors Apartments in Pomona. Federal prosecutors allege the pair stole drugs and a firearm from Quinones before shooting him during the robbery.

A third defendant, Leroy Simpson, 33, of Pomona, is accused of helping arrange the drug transaction that preceded the deadly confrontation. All three appeared in federal court Tuesday, October 6, following the unsealing of an indictment in the Southern District of New York.

Drug deal outside Pomona apartment complex ends in deadly shooting

According to federal prosecutors, Wilkes and Stewart approached Quinones during a narcotics transaction in the parking lot outside the Manors Apartments, where the victim lived.

The indictment alleges that the two men robbed Quinones at gunpoint, taking narcotics and a firearm. During the robbery, both defendants allegedly brandished firearms and shot Quinones, causing his death.

Investigators contend that Simpson played a role in arranging the drug transaction that brought the men together before the fatal shooting.

Federal authorities have not disclosed the specific quantity of narcotics involved or additional details about how the alleged robbery was planned.

The killing prompted an investigation involving local, county and federal law enforcement agencies that ultimately led to the indictment announced Tuesday.

U.S. Attorney Jamie McDonald said the charges reflect an effort to pursue violent crimes linked to drug trafficking.

“As alleged, Jaquey Wilkes and Tyrone Stewart robbed and murdered Eric Quinones outside of his home during a drug deal orchestrated by Leroy Simpson,” McDonald said.

Two defendants face possible life sentences or death penalty

Wilkes and Stewart each face federal charges of Hobbs Act robbery, firearms offenses and murder through the use of a firearm.

The murder charge carries a potential maximum punishment of life imprisonment or death, while the robbery charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Both men also face a firearms charge carrying a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life imprisonment.

All three defendants, including Simpson, are charged with narcotics conspiracy, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

Simpson was not charged with the robbery or murder counts in the indictment described by prosecutors.

The defendants appeared Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Victoria Reznik. The case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Philip M. Halpern.

Any sentence would be determined by the court if the defendants are convicted.

Rockland County murder investigation leads to federal indictment

The federal charges follow a joint investigation involving the FBI Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force, the Town of Haverstraw Police Department, the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office and the Orangetown Police Department.

The Rockland County District Attorney’s Office also assisted investigators.

Haverstraw Police Chief John Gould Jr. credited the investigative work that continued long after the March 2023 killing.

“This indictment is the result of an intensive investigation and the unwavering commitment of our detectives and law enforcement partners to seek justice for the victim and his family,” Gould said.

Federal prosecutors Kathryn Wheelock and Ioannis Drivas are handling the case through the U.S. Attorney’s Office in White Plains.

The indictment marks a major development in the investigation into Quinones’ death, bringing federal robbery, murder, firearms and narcotics charges against the three men.

The charges are allegations, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.