Five lucky numbers turn a Jersey Shore lottery ticket into a multimillion-dollar winner

Jersey Shore Lottery Luck Strikes as Bayville Mega Millions Ticket Wins $2 Million

BAYVILLE, NJ – Lottery luck has struck the Jersey Shore in a big way after a Mega Millions ticket sold at an Ocean County convenience store delivered a whopping $2 million prize, thanks to five matching numbers and a lucky multiplier that doubled the payout.

The winning ticket was purchased at Country Food Market, located at 941 Route 9 in Bayville. The player matched all five white balls in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, scoring a $1 million prize that jumped to $2 million when the ticket’s 2X multiplier was applied.

The winning numbers for October 6 were 26, 32, 42, 51 and 54, with Mega Ball 22. Although the Bayville ticket fell just one Mega Ball short of winning the grand prize, the five white-ball matches were enough to deliver one of the week’s biggest New Jersey Lottery payouts.

Bayville convenience store sells $2 million Mega Millions winner

A Mega Millions purchase at Country Food Market turned into a seven-figure win Tuesday night, putting the Route 9 business at the center of a major Ocean County lottery success story.

Under the game’s current rules, matching all five white balls without matching the Mega Ball wins a base prize of $1 million. Each ticket also receives a randomly assigned multiplier that can increase non-jackpot prizes.

The Bayville ticket carried a 2X multiplier, doubling the $1 million prize to $2 million.

The multiplier was part of a Mega Millions rule change introduced in April 2025, giving every ticket a randomly assigned multiplier at no additional charge beyond the ticket’s purchase price.

Available multipliers include 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X and 10X, allowing qualifying prizes to grow substantially depending on the multiplier assigned.

For the Ocean County ticket, the 2X multiplier meant an additional $1 million in winnings.

The New Jersey Lottery confirmed the win Wednesday, October 7, identifying Country Food Market as the retailer where the ticket was purchased.

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $364 million after Tuesday drawing

While the Bayville ticket delivered a $2 million prize, Tuesday’s drawing did not produce a jackpot winner.

That pushed the estimated Mega Millions jackpot to $364 million for Friday’s drawing, giving players another chance at a massive grand prize.

The Bayville win is a reminder that players do not need to match the Mega Ball to collect a substantial prize. Matching all five white balls can produce a multimillion-dollar payout when combined with the game’s multiplier feature.

The winning ticket also brings a major lottery moment to Bayville, a section of Berkeley Township in Ocean County, where a routine stop at a neighborhood market resulted in a $2 million prize.

According to the New Jersey Lottery, the agency has contributed more than $35.7 billion to the state since 1970, supporting public programs and services.

Lottery profits currently help support New Jersey’s public employee pension system under a 30-year agreement enacted in 2017.