Powerball ticket turns into $100k payday at canton convenience store

A $1 Power Play upgrade doubles the prize as the jackpot surges past $500 million.

CANTON, OH – A $3 Powerball ticket purchased at a Canton convenience store turned into a $100,000 payday Wednesday night after a player matched four white balls and the Powerball, then scored a 2X multiplier that doubled the prize.

The winning auto-pick ticket was sold at Mini Food Mart, located at 3004 17th Street SW in Canton. The Ohio Lottery confirmed the six-figure win Thursday, October 8, as the nationwide Powerball jackpot continued climbing toward Saturday’s drawing.

The winning numbers for October 7 were 11, 13, 14, 21 and 65, with Powerball 19. The Canton ticket matched four of the five white balls plus the Powerball, enough to secure a $50,000 prize before the Power Play feature kicked in.

Extra $1 Turns Canton Powerball Win Into $100K

The player spent $2 on a standard Powerball wager and another $1 to add Power Play, a feature that can multiply qualifying non-jackpot prizes.

That extra dollar made a $50,000 difference.

The ticket’s original $50,000 prize was multiplied by two, bringing the total winnings to $100,000 from a single $3 wager.

According to the Ohio Lottery, mandatory tax withholding of 26.75% would leave the winner with an initial payment of $73,250. The winner’s final tax obligation could vary.

The lottery reported that the prize had not been claimed as of its October 8 announcement. The agency did not disclose the player’s identity.

The winning ticket was purchased using the auto-pick option, meaning the numbers were randomly generated rather than selected individually by the player.

Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $516 Million for Saturday

The Canton win came as Powerball’s nationwide jackpot climbed to an estimated $516 million for the Saturday, October 10 drawing.

That estimate could increase before ticket sales close at 10 p.m. Saturday, according to the Ohio Lottery.

Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at approximately 11 p.m. Eastern. Tickets cost $2 per play, with the optional Power Play feature available for an additional $1.

The Canton ticket demonstrates how the multiplier can dramatically increase a non-jackpot prize, turning a $50,000 win into a six-figure payout.

The Ohio Lottery also reports that it has contributed more than $35 billion to education since 1974.