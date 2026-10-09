Two Beagles Rescued From Testing Lab Now Need Homes in Monmouth County

Sugar and Honey, two 11-month-old beagles rescued from a testing laboratory, are learning to trust people and experience life outside confinement as they wait for permanent homes.

Sugar and Honey spent the first 11 months of their lives in a laboratory, but the young beagles are now learning to play, walk on grass and trust people as they wait for permanent homes.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, N.J. — Two young beagles rescued from a testing laboratory are getting their first taste of life outside confinement — and now they need families willing to give them a permanent home.

Sugar and Honey are 11-month-old beagles weighing about 15 pounds each. Since being rescued, the dogs have been experiencing things most pets take for granted, including fresh air, toys, grass and affection from people.

Update: This story has a happy ending. Both dogs have since been adopted.

Their rescuers said the pair arrived hesitant and cautious after spending nearly their entire lives in a laboratory environment.

“We can’t even begin to imagine what they’ve been through in the last 11 months since they were born, but their tattooed ears, and hesitant faces tell a story,” the rescue said.

Sugar and Honey Are Beginning to Trust

Despite their past, both dogs have already started making progress.

The rescue said Sugar and Honey are slowly beginning to wag their tails, seek attention from people and show playful behavior.

“Despite their past, Sugar & Honey have already come so far,” the organization said.

The two would likely do best in a quieter home and could benefit from living with another dog.

They could also potentially be adopted together.

Why Beagles Are Commonly Used in Laboratories

Beagles have historically been one of the most commonly used dog breeds in laboratory testing because of their manageable size and generally gentle, trusting temperament.

Those same traits can make their transition into ordinary home life especially striking as rescued laboratory beagles encounter unfamiliar experiences for the first time.

For Sugar and Honey, that now includes simply walking outside, playing with toys and learning that human contact can mean affection rather than another procedure.

Rescue Looking for Permanent Homes

The Monmouth County rescue is encouraging potential adopters to visit and meet the dogs.

“Let’s find these girls a home so they never have to feel scared, and will always feel safe,” the organization said.

Visitors can meet available animals beginning at noon each day.

The rescue is also accepting donations to support Sugar, Honey and other dogs entering its care.