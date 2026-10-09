Delaware Man’s Illegal Turn Leads to Fifth DUI Charge and Suspected Meth Discovery

A wrong turn off Route 1 leads to a fifth DUI charge and a meth discovery.

DOVER, DE – A Delaware man with four previous DUI convictions is facing a fifth DUI charge after a state trooper spotted his pickup truck making an illegal turn off Route 1 in Dover, leading to a traffic stop that uncovered suspected methamphetamine, alcohol and drug paraphernalia.

John Dillmore, 45, of Townsend, was arrested Wednesday morning after a trooper observed his Ford F-150 turning from Route 1 onto an emergency access road near Fast Landing Road. What began as a routine traffic stop quickly escalated when the trooper noticed signs of impairment and evidence of possible drug use inside the vehicle, according to Delaware State Police.

The October 7 stop occurred around 11 a.m., and a subsequent records check revealed Dillmore had four prior DUI convictions. He was charged with felony fifth-offense driving under the influence of drugs, along with several drug-related and traffic offenses.

Illegal turn on Route 1 leads trooper to suspected meth

The encounter began when a Delaware State Police trooper patrolling Route 1 near Fast Landing Road spotted the Ford F-150 making an illegal turn onto an emergency access road.

The trooper stopped the pickup and approached the driver, later identified as Dillmore.

During their conversation, the trooper observed signs consistent with impairment and noticed drug-related evidence in plain view, according to the department’s Friday announcement.

Dillmore was asked to perform standardized field sobriety tests. Police said he continued displaying signs of impairment during the roadside evaluation and was subsequently taken into custody without incident.

A search of the pickup turned up approximately 0.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a flask about half full of alcohol and additional paraphernalia consistent with drug use.

Investigators have not released laboratory results confirming the suspected substance or additional details about the evidence of impairment.

Four previous DUI convictions turn latest charge into felony

Following the arrest, a computer records check revealed that Dillmore had four previous DUI convictions, according to state police.

That history resulted in a felony charge of fifth-offense driving under the influence of drugs.

Dillmore was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to obey a traffic device.

He was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 9 for processing before being arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court.

Following arraignment, Dillmore was released on a $7,500 unsecured bond, meaning he was not required to post the full bond amount upfront as a condition of release.

Police did not provide details about his prior DUI cases or announce a date for his next court appearance.

The latest charges stem from a midmorning traffic stop that began with an illegal turn and ended with a felony DUI accusation against a driver with four prior convictions.

All charges against Dillmore are allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.