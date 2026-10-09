Cherry hill man, 36, fatally struck by suv while crossing route 38

A deadly Thursday night crash shuts down Route 38 as police investigate what went wrong.

CHERRY HILL, NJ – A 36-year-old Cherry Hill man was killed Thursday night after being struck by an SUV while crossing Route 38, triggering a major emergency response and shutting down the busy highway in both directions.

Michael V. Mancuso, of Cherry Hill, was crossing Route 38 near Longwood Avenue when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle around 7:56 p.m. Thursday, October 8, according to the Cherry Hill Police Department.

Police officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel rushed to the scene following the collision. Despite their efforts, Mancuso was later pronounced dead, leaving investigators working to determine what caused the fatal crash.

Cherry Hill pedestrian fatally struck on Route 38

Preliminary findings indicate Mancuso was attempting to cross Route 38 when an eastbound vehicle struck him near Longwood Avenue.

The collision brought emergency crews to the heavily traveled roadway shortly before 8 p.m., where first responders worked to assist the critically injured pedestrian.

The driver of the SUV was not injured and remained at the scene, cooperating with investigators, according to police.

Authorities have not disclosed whether Mancuso was crossing within a marked crosswalk or what circumstances contributed to the collision.

Route 38 was temporarily closed in both directions while members of the Cherry Hill Police Department Traffic Safety Unit conducted their investigation at the scene.

Police did not specify how long the highway remained closed before traffic resumed.

Police investigate deadly Route 38 collision in Camden County

The Cherry Hill Police Department Traffic Safety Unit is leading the investigation with assistance from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and the Office of the Medical Examiner.

No charges or traffic citations were announced in the department’s initial statement.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the moments leading up to the crash to contact the Cherry Hill Police Traffic Safety Unit.

Witnesses can call 856-488-7820 or email traffic@cherryhillpolice.com.

The investigation remains active as authorities work to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision that claimed Mancuso’s life.