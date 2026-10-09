Five lucky numbers deliver a massive payday at a Jersey City lottery retailer

Jersey City Store Sells $434K Lottery Winner, Scores $2,000 Bonus

JERSEY CITY, NJ – Lottery luck has landed in Hudson County, where a Jersey Cash 5 ticket sold at a Jersey City business hit all five winning numbers Thursday night, delivering a $434,183 jackpot in one of the week’s biggest New Jersey Lottery wins.

The winning ticket was purchased at Holland Tiger LLC, located at 854 Jersey Avenue in Jersey City. The ticket matched every number in the October 8 drawing, securing the entire $434,183 jackpot, according to the New Jersey Lottery’s Friday announcement.

The winning numbers were 10, 24, 35, 37 and 42, with Bullseye number 42 and an XTRA multiplier of 02. The big win also brings a bonus to the local retailer, which will receive $2,000 for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

Jersey City Lottery Retailer Scores Big With $434K Cash 5 Win

A routine lottery purchase at Holland Tiger LLC turned into a six-figure prize when all five numbers lined up in Thursday’s drawing.

The Jersey City business will collect a $2,000 retailer bonus from the New Jersey Lottery, giving the store a reason to celebrate alongside the jackpot winner.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers required to capture the Jersey Cash 5 grand prize. The $434,183 jackpot is subject to applicable taxes.

While the jackpot was the biggest prize of the night, it wasn’t the only reason New Jersey Lottery players had something to celebrate.

Another 21 tickets matched four of the five winning numbers plus the Bullseye, earning $500 each.

Five of those players had also added the XTRA feature, doubling their prizes to $1,000 apiece.

That means several additional players walked away from Thursday’s drawing with extra cash, even without matching every number.

Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot Resets to $150K After Hudson County Win

Following the Jersey City jackpot hit, the New Jersey Lottery reset the Jersey Cash 5 grand prize to $150,000 for Friday’s drawing.

The game’s Bullseye and XTRA features give players additional opportunities to win prizes beyond the standard five-number jackpot.

Thursday’s drawing demonstrated both options, with 21 players winning $500 for matching four numbers and the Bullseye, including five whose prizes were doubled through XTRA.

The New Jersey Lottery announced the Hudson County jackpot win Friday, October 9, confirming Holland Tiger LLC as the retailer responsible for selling the winning ticket.

Players can check official Jersey Cash 5 results through the New Jersey Lottery’s website and authorized lottery retailers.