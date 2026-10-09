Federal prosecutors charge a West New York woman with voting illegally in two 2022 elections and falsely denying her voting history when seeking citizenship.

Federal prosecutors say a 24-year-old West New York woman from the Dominican Republic voted in the 2022 primary and general elections while still a noncitizen, then falsely denied voting when applying for U.S. citizenship.

NEWARK, NJ — A 24-year-old Hudson County woman who immigrated from the Dominican Republic has been charged with illegally voting in two federal elections before becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen, according to federal prosecutors.

Lizabeth Almonte Rosa, of West New York, allegedly voted in person during New Jersey’s June 2022 primary election and November 2022 general election despite not being a United States citizen at the time.

Photo: new jersey woman charged with voting illegally in two elections before becoming u. S. Citizen

U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer announced the charges Wednesday, October 7. Almonte Rosa appeared that day before U.S. Magistrate Judge Stacey D. Adams in federal court in Newark.

The charges include voting by an alien in a federal election and unlawfully procuring citizenship.

Prosecutors say woman falsely claimed citizenship to register

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey, Almonte Rosa entered the United States from the Dominican Republic on an IR2 immigrant visa.

Federal investigators allege she was not a citizen when she registered to vote in New Jersey.

Her voter registration application falsely certified that she was a U.S. citizen, prosecutors said.

Despite being ineligible under federal law, Almonte Rosa allegedly cast ballots in both the June primary and November general election in 2022.

Authorities have not disclosed which candidates she voted for or when she initially registered.

Citizenship application allegedly concealed voting history

The investigation also uncovered alleged false statements on Almonte Rosa’s subsequent application for U.S. citizenship.

Federal prosecutors say she submitted Form N-400, the application for naturalization, after participating in the 2022 elections.

The application requires individuals to answer questions about their voting history and certify under penalty of perjury that the information provided is accurate.

According to the criminal complaint, Almonte Rosa falsely stated that she had never registered to vote or voted in a federal election.

She subsequently became a naturalized U.S. citizen.

Federal authorities allege that concealing her earlier voting activity made her procurement of citizenship unlawful.

Case handled by federal Election Integrity Task Force

The charges were brought through the U.S. Attorney’s Office Election Integrity Task Force, which investigates potential violations of federal election laws throughout New Jersey.

The investigation involved the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin D. Bleiberg is prosecuting the case.

The prosecution comes amid increased federal scrutiny of voter registration and noncitizen voting in New Jersey.

In September, federal prosecutors charged two additional New Jersey residents, Patrick Terrance Reid of Orange and Danubis Bernat of South Amboy, with illegally voting and making false statements on citizenship applications.

Earlier this year, Eliezer Kadoch, 39, of Toms River, pleaded guilty to voting illegally in the November 2022 federal election while a French citizen.

Those cases are separate prosecutions, and authorities have not alleged that the defendants acted together.

Woman faces potential prison sentence

Almonte Rosa faces up to one year in prison and a $100,000 fine on the illegal voting charge.

The unlawful procurement of citizenship charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The charges remain allegations. Almonte Rosa is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.