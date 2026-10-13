Former NJ Assemblyman Reginald Atkins Arrested on Assault and Harassment Charges

Former New Jersey Assemblyman Reginald Atkins was arrested Oct. 12 on assault and harassment charges following an alleged incident the previous day in Roselle.

The Roselle Democrat was booked into Essex County jail Monday after an alleged incident Sunday.

ROSELLE, NJ — Former New Jersey Assemblyman Reginald Atkins was arrested Monday, Oct. 12, on assault and harassment charges following an alleged incident the previous day, according to the New Jersey Globe.

Atkins, 58, of Roselle, was booked into the Essex County Correctional Facility on two simple assault charges and one harassment charge, Daily Voice reported, citing inmate records.

The charges involve allegations of causing bodily injury, threatening injury through physical menace, and harassment involving striking, offensive touching or threats. The circumstances surrounding the alleged encounter were not detailed in the report.

Former mayor served two Assembly terms

Atkins represented the 20th Legislative District from 2022 until January 2026. The Democrat did not seek reelection in 2025 and previously served as Roselle’s mayor, council president and school board president.

In the Legislature, he chaired the Assembly Oversight, Reform and Federal Relations Committee. The Globe reported that Atkins remained in jail Monday; the reports reviewed did not establish his subsequent custody status.