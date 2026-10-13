Mikie Sherrill Celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Notes Columbus Day

Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s Columbus Day acknowledgment drew criticism from Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia over its wording and placement.

The New Jersey assemblywoman criticized the governor’s use of “also” in a Columbus Day acknowledgment posted beneath her Indigenous Peoples’ Day message Monday.

TRENTON, NJ — Monday was Columbus Day, but for New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill, it was first and foremost, Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill drew criticism from Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia after recognizing Columbus Day in a reply to her own Indigenous Peoples’ Day message, prompting the Republican lawmaker to accuse the governor of treating Italian American heritage as an afterthought.

Sherrill’s initial Indigenous Peoples’ Day post Monday honored Indigenous communities whose history in New Jersey predates the state’s founding.

“Their cultures and traditions continue to enrich our state, and preserving their stories is an important part of recognizing New Jersey’s history,” the governor wrote.

In a reply beneath that message, Sherrill added a separate acknowledgment of Columbus Day and Italian Americans.

“Today, we also recognize Columbus Day by celebrating the generations of Italian Americans who have helped shape New Jersey into the state we know today,” Sherrill wrote. “Their heritage and lasting impact can be seen in neighborhoods and communities across the Garden State.”

New Jersey is home to one of the largest Italian American communities in America. New Jersey has about 1.3 million to 1.45 million residents of Italian ancestry or heritage, compared to roughly 14,400 to 19,700 American Indian residents.

‘Our heritage isn’t your afterthought’

Fantasia challenged the wording and placement, opening her response with: “‘Also’???”

The assemblywoman said she had supported annual celebrations honoring numerous groups during her three years in the Assembly Republican caucus, but questioned the recognition given to Italian Americans.

Addressing Sherrill directly, Fantasia wrote that “whatever spokesmodel on your comms team thought this dismissive sub post was a good idea needs to read up on the history.”

“NJ is home to nearly 1.3 million people of Italian ancestry. Our heritage isn’t your afterthought,” Fantasia wrote. “Ignorance isn’t an adequate excuse.”

She tagged Republican and Democratic legislative caucuses, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Senate President Nicholas Scutari in the criticism.

Sherrill’s Columbus Day message praised Italian Americans’ contributions to the state. Fantasia’s objection centered on presenting that recognition as an additional thought beneath the governor’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day statement.