Germantown man wins deep creek lake getaway for two with $1,000 bonus

A 53-year-old Germantown man scored a getaway for two at Deep Creek Lake through the Maryland Lottery’s rewards program and plans to enjoy it after winter.

GERMANTOWN, MD – A Maryland man known by the nickname “Franko Banko” has won a lakefront vacation for two, complete with $1,000 in spending money, through a Maryland Lottery promotion. Frank Brantley, 53, of Germantown, was one of two players selected to receive a weekend getaway to Deep Creek Lake in Garrett County.

Brantley won through the Maryland Lottery’s My Lottery Rewards Points for Drawings promotion, which randomly selected two winners earlier this month. He visited Lottery headquarters last week to claim his prize and is now planning a trip to the popular Western Maryland vacation destination.

The prize includes accommodations for two at Lake Pointe Inn Hotel & Suites, an adults-only boutique bed-and-breakfast on the shores of Deep Creek Lake in McHenry. Brantley plans to travel after winter, preferring outdoor activities and hotel amenities over skiing.

Live Map: Here’s where it happened LAKE POINTE INN HOTEL & SUITES

Germantown Man Wins Deep Creek Lake Vacation

According to the Maryland Lottery’s October 27 announcement, Brantley was one of two winners of the Deep Creek Weekend Getaway promotion.

The Germantown resident, who goes by “Franko Banko,” was randomly selected through the My Lottery Rewards Points for Drawings program.

His prize includes a getaway for two at Lake Pointe Inn Hotel & Suites, a waterfront boutique property overlooking Deep Creek Lake.

The package also comes with $1,000 in spending money, giving Brantley additional funds to enjoy the trip.

The 53-year-old intends to visit after the winter season because skiing is not among his preferred activities.

Instead, he is looking forward to spending time outdoors and taking advantage of the hotel’s amenities.

The Lottery identified Mary Waterman of Hagerstown as the promotion’s second winner.

Both winners received the Deep Creek Lake getaway prize through the same rewards promotion.

Deep Creek Lake is located in Garrett County in Western Maryland, an area known for its mountain scenery, waterfront recreation and year-round tourism.

The getaway places Brantley at Lake Pointe Inn Hotel & Suites in McHenry, directly along the lake.

The property is described by the Maryland Lottery as an upscale, adults-only boutique bed-and-breakfast.

Brantley’s decision to travel after winter allows him to experience Deep Creek Lake outside the traditional ski season.

The prize announcement did not specify the dates of his stay or the total retail value of the vacation package.

The $1,000 spending allowance is included separately from the accommodations.

For Brantley, the reward offers an opportunity to experience a Maryland vacation destination without having to arrange and pay for the entire getaway himself.

Maryland Lottery Offers More Rewards Prizes

The My Lottery Rewards program allows eligible players to participate in promotional drawings for prizes beyond traditional lottery winnings.

Players can use rewards points for opportunities to win travel packages, electronics, gift cards and other merchandise.

Among the prize promotions advertised by the Maryland Lottery are an Ultimate Tech Package featuring electronics such as a laptop, smartphone, television and sound system.

Another promotion, Choose Your Getaway, offers winners a choice between trips to Williamsburg, Virginia, and Philadelphia.

Other listed prizes include a karaoke machine, a bundle containing three $100 gift cards, and 10,000 rewards points that can be redeemed for items through the program’s prize store.

Brantley’s Deep Creek Lake getaway is a promotional rewards prize rather than a traditional cash jackpot.

The announcement highlights another way Maryland Lottery participants can receive travel and merchandise prizes through the rewards system.