Gulf War Era Veterans Finally Recognized by New Jersey Under Proposed Bill

A1887 would replace the state’s conflict-era rules with a 90-day active-service standard and expand civil-service and pension eligibility.

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey lawmakers are considering a sweeping change to the state’s definition of a veteran that would extend certain employment and pension benefits to former service members who did not serve during specifically designated wars, conflicts or overseas missions.

Assembly Bill A1887 would eliminate New Jersey’s complex list of qualifying military operations and replace it with a broader service-based standard.

Under the proposal, a person generally would qualify after serving at least 90 days of active duty in the United States Armed Forces and receiving a discharge under conditions other than dishonorable. Members of a reserve component, including the National Guard, could qualify after completing an entire period for which they were called to federal active service.

The bipartisan measure is sponsored by Democratic Assembly members Cleopatra Tucker, Gary Schaer and Joe Danielsen and has attracted co-sponsors from both parties.

The official text of A1887 was prefiled for the 2026-2027 legislative session and remains a proposal rather than current law.

Current Rules Depend on When and Where a Veteran Served

New Jersey currently ties several state veterans benefits to service during legally defined wars, emergencies and military operations.

The statutory list includes World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Lebanon, Grenada, Panama, Desert Shield and Desert Storm, operations in Bosnia and Haiti, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Some veterans must also demonstrate that they served in a designated theater or supported a qualifying operation for a minimum number of days.

That framework can exclude people who completed years of honorable military service but were never deployed during one of the state’s listed periods or locations.

A1887 would remove those conflict-specific requirements and focus instead on the length and character of a person’s service.

Ninety Days Would Become the Main Standard

Most former active-duty service members would need at least 90 days of qualifying service.

Time spent exclusively in basic training would not count toward that threshold. Service as a cadet or midshipman at a military academy would also be excluded.

Reservists would need to complete the entire period for which they were called to federal active service. Active duty performed only for training would not qualify.

An exception would apply to a person discharged because of a service-connected disability. That veteran could qualify even without completing 90 days or the full period of a federal activation.

Civil-Service Preference Could Reach More Veterans

One of the bill’s most significant provisions would expand eligibility for veterans preference in state and local civil-service hiring.

New Jersey’s civil-service system gives qualifying veterans preferential placement on eligible employment lists. Disabled veterans generally receive the highest preference, followed by other qualifying veterans.

A1887 would also allow certain people still serving on active duty or in a reserve component to apply for the preference before being discharged, provided they otherwise satisfy the proposed service requirements.

Current and prospective applicants must receive a determination of veterans status from the state before the applicable employment list is issued.

The civil-service expansion could not take effect through ordinary legislation alone. The bill states that the change would remain contingent upon voters approving an authorizing amendment to the New Jersey Constitution.

Shore News Network previously reported on an earlier version of the proposal to eliminate New Jersey’s wartime-service requirements.

Pension Rules Would Also Change

The bill would broaden access to special veterans retirement provisions under the Public Employees’ Retirement System and Teachers’ Pension and Annuity Fund.

Veterans retirement can provide more favorable eligibility rules and benefit calculations than an ordinary service retirement.

Under existing state guidance, veterans status can allow an eligible PERS or TPAF member to retire at age 55 with 25 years of service or at age 60 with 20 years of service. The state’s veterans pension guidance says current applicants generally must have served on active duty during a qualifying war era.

A1887 would remove that war-era requirement, potentially allowing veterans of peacetime service to seek the same designation.

The measure would also broaden the ability of eligible members of PERS, TPAF and the Police and Firemen’s Retirement System to purchase retirement credit for prior active military or qualifying reserve service.

Members generally could not purchase credit for service already supporting a vested retirement benefit in another system. Reserve service performed at the same time as otherwise creditable civilian public employment would also be excluded from duplicate credit.

Surviving Families Would Receive Expanded Eligibility

The bill would update civil-service protections for the surviving spouse or parent of a service member who died while performing qualifying federal active service.

It would also remove outdated statutory language tying those protections to death during a formally recognized war or conflict.

A surviving family member’s eligibility would still depend on the specific conditions established in civil-service law, and the proposed constitutional amendment would remain necessary for the expanded preference.

Bill Would Modernize an Outdated Definition

New Jersey’s current statutes contain lengthy references to specific conflicts, exact dates, geographic locations, naval patrol areas and military medals.

A1887 would replace most of that language with a uniform definition based on active service, federal activation and discharge status.

The change would recognize veterans based on their service commitment rather than whether the federal government sent them to a particular conflict during a qualifying window.

The proposal does not automatically grant every benefit offered to veterans under New Jersey law. It applies to the civil-service and retirement provisions specifically amended by the legislation.

It also would not immediately change eligibility while the measure remains pending. The bill must move through the Legislature and receive the governor’s approval, while the civil-service component additionally requires voter authorization.

More coverage of New Jersey, veterans, politics, government and state news is available from Shore News Network.