Gunshot Victim Found After Teaneck Police Respond to Reported Route 4 Crash

Teaneck police responding to what was initially reported as a crash on Route 4 West instead found three people at the scene, including one person suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand.

TEANECK, N.J. — Police responding to a reported crash on Route 4 West in Bergen County instead encountered an unusual scene involving three people and a gunshot victim.

Teaneck Police were called to the highway for what was initially believed to be a motor vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they found three people and discovered that one of them had suffered a gunshot wound to the hand.

Prosecutor’s Office Takes Over Investigation

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Robbery-Homicide Division is investigating the incident with Teaneck police.

Authorities have not publicly said where the shooting occurred, whether the wound was self-inflicted or caused by another person, or how the three individuals at the scene were connected.

Investigation Remains Active

Police have also not announced any arrests or charges.

The case remains under investigation as detectives work to determine what happened before officers were called to Route 4.