Lucky manhattan deli ticket delivers $50k powerball prize

A Harlem-area deli sold one of New York’s four third-prize Powerball tickets.

MANHATTAN, N.Y. – A Manhattan Powerball player scored a $50,000 prize with a ticket purchased at a deli on Malcolm X Boulevard.

The winning ticket was sold at Lenox Best Deli & Grill, 561 Malcolm X Blvd., according to the New York Lottery.

The ticket hit the third prize in the Oct. 5 Powerball drawing.

Harlem-Area Deli Sells Winning Ticket

The Manhattan ticket was one of four $50,000 Powerball winners sold across New York.

Lottery officials did not identify the ticket holder.

Powerball drawings are held three nights a week, with players choosing five white balls and one red Powerball.

Manhattan Joins Bronx and Queens Winners

Two $50,000 tickets were sold in the Bronx, while another was sold in Whitestone.

The Manhattan ticket brought the total value of the four third-prize winners to $200,000.