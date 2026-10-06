Salisbury Man Arrested After Overturned Pickup Crash, Deputies Say Truck Was Taken Without Permission

An overturned Ford F-150 sits off Riverside Drive Extended after a crash that led to the arrest of a Salisbury-area man accused of using the vehicle without permission.

Wicomico County deputies charged a 27-year-old man after an overturned Ford F-150 was found off Riverside Drive Extended and investigators determined he was unlicensed and allegedly using the truck without the owner’s permission.

SALISBURY, Md. — A 27-year-old man was arrested after deputies investigating an overturned pickup truck in Wicomico County determined he did not have a valid driver’s license and allegedly took the vehicle without the owner’s permission.

Deputies responded at approximately 4:40 p.m. Oct. 3 to the 27000 block of Riverside Drive Extended after receiving a report of a motor vehicle crash, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.

When they arrived, deputies found a white Ford F-150 overturned off the roadway.

Driver Identified as Asdrubal Emilio Martinez Ponce

The driver was identified as Asdrubal Emilio Martinez Ponce, 27, of Wicomico County.

Following the crash investigation, Martinez Ponce was transported to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said he did not possess a valid driver’s license.

Owner Says Truck Was Taken Without Permission

Investigators contacted the owner of the Ford F-150, who told deputies the truck had been secured at a relative’s residence before the crash.

The owner said Martinez Ponce did not have permission to operate it.

Authorities valued the pickup at approximately $18,000.

Unauthorized Use Charge Filed

Martinez Ponce was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and related traffic offenses.

The sheriff’s office did not report any additional injuries in connection with the crash.