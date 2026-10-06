18 People Accused of Stealing Artificial Turf From Vacant Fair Lawn Business

Fair Lawn police investigate an unusual theft after 18 people were allegedly caught removing artificial turf from a vacant River Road business property.

Fair Lawn police say 18 suspects were caught removing rolls of Astroturf from a vacant River Road property in an unusual theft case now being investigated with the NYPD.

FAIR LAWN, N.J. — Eighteen people are accused of stealing artificial turf from a vacant business property in Bergen County, a case police themselves described as highly unusual. The headlines write themselves in New Jersey. Artificial turf stolen in a town called “Fair Lawn”.

The suspects, ranging in age from 18 to 43, were allegedly caught taking Astroturf from a vacant property on River Road, according to Fair Lawn police.

Authorities have not yet disclosed how much turf was taken or its estimated value.

Police Call Theft Unusual

The sheer number of people involved — and what they allegedly targeted — immediately stood out to investigators.

Police are continuing to determine why the group allegedly targeted the property and what they intended to do with the turf.

NYPD Assisting Investigation

The Fair Lawn Police Department is working with the NYPD as the investigation continues.

Authorities have not publicly detailed the connection to New York or announced whether additional suspects or charges are expected.

The names of the 18 accused individuals were not immediately available.

The allegations remain under investigation, and anyone charged is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.