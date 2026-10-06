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Whitestone Powerball Player Scores $50K Prize at 7-Eleven

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Lottery winnings - pile of money
Lottery winnings - Pile of money

A lucky ticket sold on 14th Avenue delivered a major Powerball win in Queens.

WHITESTONE, N.Y. – A Powerball player in Whitestone scored a $50,000 prize with a ticket purchased at a local 7-Eleven.

The winning ticket was sold at 7-Eleven, 149-52 14th Ave., according to the New York Lottery.

The ticket was one of four third-prize winners sold for the Oct. 5 Powerball drawing.

Whitestone 7-Eleven Sells $50K Winner

The Queens ticket hit a $50,000 third-tier Powerball prize.

The New York Lottery did not identify the ticket holder.

Lottery officials announced three other third-prize winners from the same drawing.

Four Tickets Combine for $200K in Prizes

Two of the other $50,000 tickets were sold in the Bronx, while another came from Manhattan.

Together, the four New York winners collected $200,000 in Powerball prizes.

A $50,000 Powerball ticket for the Oct. 5 drawing was sold at 7-Eleven on 14th Avenue in Whitestone.

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