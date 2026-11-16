A closed stretch of the Sports Perimeter Trail at the Justice Complex is open again after an environmental study, and volunteers have already walked it and cleared brush.

JACKSON, N.J. — Hikers in Jackson have their trail back.

A section of the Sports Perimeter Trail at the Justice Complex on West Veterans Highway, the stretch that starts near the hockey rink, has reopened, the Jackson Pathfinders said. It had been closed for months for what the group called “an important environmental study.”

Volunteers from the hiking and trail preservation group went in ahead of the public. They walked the reopened stretch and did some clearing along the way, and they report that “the trail is definitely passable and good to walk.”

To find it, use Entrance No. 1, to the left of the hockey rink. Watch for the sign and two trees marked with yellow blazes just off the parking lot.

Five trails kept up by volunteers

The Pathfinders have been tending trails in town since 1999. Members trim briars and branches, clear fallen trees, and put up trail markers and signs. The group works with other organizations and scout troops, and it doesn’t charge dues or fees.

Volunteers maintain five trails: the Purple Heart Trail, the Silver Stream Trail, the Steve Kitay Living Trail, the Jackson Jungle Children’s Trail and the Sports Perimeter Trail. Those trails and many others in the area are listed on the group’s website, along with a Woodland Trails of Jackson map.

“The beauty of Jackson’s natural lands calls to us,” said Jon Chappell, the group’s corresponding secretary. “The Jackson Pathfinders look forward to sharing with you our love for nature and for the trails which lead us there.”

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Meeting Thursday night

Anyone with ideas for improving Jackson’s trails can bring them to the group’s monthly planning meeting. It’s set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Jackson Township municipal building, 95 West Veterans Highway. The group usually meets in the main meeting hall, but sometimes uses a smaller room next to the restrooms.

The Pathfinders meet on the third Thursday of every month. Meetings are open to the public, and no reservation is needed.