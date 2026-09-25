Jersey shore nor’easter has toms river preparing for wind, rain and flooding

Residents in flood-prone areas are being urged to move vehicles and secure anything that could blow away.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – Toms River officials are warning residents to get ready for a potentially rough weekend as a developing nor’easter threatens the Jersey Shore with heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding.

The township’s Office of Emergency Management said Friday it is closely monitoring the storm and urged residents to take precautions before conditions deteriorate. People living in flood-prone neighborhoods are being told to move vehicles and other property to higher ground.

Officials are also asking residents to secure outdoor furniture, decorations, trash cans and anything else that could become airborne in high winds. “Please avoid unnecessary travel during the peak of the storm,” the Toms River Township Government said in its storm-preparation advisory.

Toms River Opens Higher Ground for Vehicles

Residents worried about coastal or street flooding can temporarily relocate vehicles to township parks sitting on higher ground.

Officials specifically recommended Castle Park, directly across from police headquarters, and Skyview Park near Vaughn and Bay avenues.

The township cautioned residents not to park on private property without permission from the property owner.

The precaution could prove especially important in low-lying sections of town where prolonged onshore winds and heavy rainfall can quickly leave roads covered by water.

Coastal Storm Could Make Weekend Travel Difficult

The developing storm is expected to bring an extended period of unsettled weather to the Jersey Shore, with wind and coastal flooding among the chief concerns.

Residents should continue checking forecasts and weather alerts from the National Weather Service as conditions and warning areas can change as the storm develops.

Toms River officials said emergency management personnel will continue monitoring the system and issue additional updates as needed.

“We encourage everyone to stay informed and take appropriate steps to ensure their safety,” the township said.

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Dark storm clouds gather over flood-prone neighborhoods in Toms River as officials prepare for a weekend nor’easter threatening heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding.

Toms River officials are urging residents to move vehicles, secure outdoor items and prepare for heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding this weekend.