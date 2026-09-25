Bomb threat rocks matawan regional high school, forces students from building

Police force department in full activity. Red light flasher of a patrol police car at sunday. Day patrolling of the city with lights flashers turned off. Security siren of the Canadian police vehicle.

Police locked down and evacuated the school before giving the all-clear Friday morning.

ABERDEEN, N.J. – A bomb threat targeting Matawan Regional High School triggered a lockdown, evacuation and sweeping police response Friday morning before authorities determined the school building and grounds were safe.

The administration at Matawan Regional High School reported the threat Friday morning, according to Aberdeen Township Police Chief Matthew Lloyd. School district employees and officers immediately placed the building in lockdown while patrol and detective units began investigating.

Students and staff were later evacuated to a secure location as police and mutual aid agencies searched the campus. After the sweep found the property safe, everyone was allowed to return to the school, authorities said.

Police Sweep Matawan Regional High School After Threat

The Aberdeen Township Police Department said officers followed established safety protocols after receiving word of the threat.

“With the assistance of our mutual aid partners, the school building and grounds were thoroughly checked and determined to be safe,” Lloyd said in the department’s statement.

Police did not disclose how the threat was made, when it was received or whether investigators have identified a suspect.

No explosive device or other danger was reported following the search. Police said there was no indication of a continuing threat once the campus had been cleared.

The incident unfolded at the high school in Monmouth County, where the morning response brought multiple agencies into the investigation.

Police Warn Whoever Made Threat Could Face Prosecution

Investigators are continuing to work to determine who was responsible for the threat.

“Please be assured that all threats are taken seriously and investigated without delay,” Lloyd said. “Anyone found responsible will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Aberdeen police said officers will continue maintaining a presence at school buildings as part of efforts to protect students and staff.

The department thanked the community for its patience and cooperation during the disruption.