Long Island 7-Eleven Sells $200K Powerball Winner

A Power Play multiplier turned a $50,000 Powerball prize into a $200,000 win at the eastern end of Long Island.

MONTAUK, NY – A 7-Eleven in Montauk has sold a Powerball ticket worth $200,000, bringing a major lottery win to the eastern tip of Long Island. The ticket scored a third-tier prize in Monday night’s drawing, with the Power Play option multiplying the standard payout four times.

The winning ticket was sold at 7-Eleven, located at 653 Montauk Highway in Montauk, according to the New York Lottery. The October 19 drawing produced a $200,000 prize for the ticket, making the Suffolk County convenience store the latest retailer connected to a six-figure Powerball win.

The prize came from the game’s Power Play feature, which increases eligible non-jackpot winnings based on the multiplier selected for the drawing. In this case, the standard $50,000 third-tier prize became $200,000.

Montauk Highway 7-Eleven Sells $200K Winner

The New York Lottery identified the 7-Eleven on Montauk Highway as the retailer responsible for selling the winning ticket.

Powerball’s standard third-tier prize is awarded when a player matches four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball.

That combination ordinarily pays $50,000, but the optional Power Play feature can increase the prize.

Monday’s ticket received a fourfold multiplier, raising its payout to $200,000.

According to the New York Lottery, players choose five white-ball numbers from 1 through 69 and a separate red Powerball number from 1 through 26.

Powerball drawings take place Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern.

The Lottery’s announcement confirmed the prize amount and retailer but did not include the ticket’s selected number combination.

Power Play Turns Standard Prize Into Six-Figure Payout

The Power Play option gives players an opportunity to increase eligible non-jackpot Powerball prizes.

For an additional charge when purchasing a ticket, players can add Power Play, with the applicable multiplier determined during the drawing.

Multipliers can range up to 10 times for eligible prizes, although the available multiplier options depend on the advertised jackpot. The $1 million Match 5 prize is limited to $2 million with Power Play.

For the Montauk ticket, the standard $50,000 prize was multiplied four times.

That produced a $200,000 award without the ticket matching all six numbers needed for the Powerball jackpot.

The six-figure prize adds a notable winning sale to Montauk, a coastal community at the far eastern end of Long Island.

Powerball Numbers Confirmed as Jackpot Rolls Higher

The official Powerball results confirm that Monday’s winning numbers were 8, 31, 32, 42 and 48, with Powerball 23. The Power Play multiplier was 4X, explaining how the Montauk ticket’s $50,000 base prize became $200,000.

No ticket matched all six numbers to claim the jackpot, which was estimated at more than $600 million for Monday’s drawing.

The jackpot subsequently climbed to an estimated $635 million for Wednesday, October 21, with an estimated cash value of $267.5 million.

For the Montauk winner, the prize is fixed at $200,000 regardless of how large the jackpot grows.

New York Lottery draw-game prizes generally must be claimed within one year of the drawing date, making October 19, 2027, the deadline for this ticket.

The Lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion to public schools statewide during the 2025–2026 fiscal year.