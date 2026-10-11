Man Opens Fire on Speeding Car That Nearly Hit Him Outside Delaware Restaurant, Police Say

Delaware State Police are searching for a gunman who allegedly fired multiple shots at a passing vehicle in a Dover restaurant parking lot early Saturday morning.

DOVER, DE — Delaware State Police are searching for a man accused of opening fire on a vehicle after its driver nearly struck him while speeding through a restaurant parking lot early Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred October 10, at approximately 2:40 a.m., in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 4000 block of South Dupont Highway in Dover.

According to the Delaware State Police, the suspect was walking through the parking lot when an unidentified vehicle passed him at a high rate of speed, nearly hitting him.

The man then allegedly retrieved a handgun and fired multiple rounds at the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

Police recover shell casings at scene

Troopers responded to the restaurant parking lot following reports of gunfire.

The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigations Unit took over the investigation, and detectives recovered multiple spent shell casings from the parking lot.

Investigators have not disclosed how many shots were fired or whether the vehicle was occupied by anyone other than the driver.

Police also have not identified the vehicle involved or indicated whether its driver has been located.

Suspect described as man with dreadlocks

Authorities described the suspect as a Black male with dreadlocks.

He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt over a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Police have not released his name or announced an arrest.

It remains unclear whether the suspect and the driver knew each other or whether the encounter was entirely unplanned.

Detectives seek witnesses to early-morning shooting

Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about the suspect to contact Detective I. Hitchens at 302-698-8503.

Information may also be submitted through the Delaware State Police Facebook page or anonymously through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

The investigation remains ongoing.