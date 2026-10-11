Philadelphia Man Shot and Killed at Delaware State Homecoming After Party

A 22-year-old Philadelphia man was killed and another man was wounded as thousands of students and visitors gathered near Delaware State University following homecoming festivities, overwhelming nearby shopping centers and prompting a massive police response.

DOVER, DE — A 22-year-old Philadelphia man was killed and another man was wounded Saturday night after gunfire erupted at a shopping center near Delaware State University, where thousands of people had gathered following the university’s homecoming celebrations.

Nasir Cox, 22, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, died after being shot at approximately 9:19 p.m. October 10 in the parking lot of Dover Commons shopping center in the 1200 block of North DuPont Highway.

A second victim, a 21-year-old man whose identity has not been released, suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body and remained hospitalized in stable condition Sunday.

According to the Dover Police Department, the shooting occurred after thousands of Delaware State University students and visitors were directed to end campus activities and leave the university around 6 p.m.

Large crowds subsequently gathered at shopping centers and other locations along the busy Route 13 corridor, where police were already responding to fights, disorderly conduct and reports of gunfire.

Gunfire erupts as police struggle to control large crowds

More than 50 law enforcement officers from multiple agencies were already deployed around Dover when the fatal shooting occurred.

The operation included officers from Dover, New Castle County, Wilmington, Smyrna and Camden police departments, along with Delaware State Police.

Authorities said officers were responding to multiple disturbances as large crowds gathered outside the university following homecoming events.

At approximately 9:19 p.m., officers attempting to manage crowds in a nearby parking lot heard several gunshots coming from Dover Commons.

They then observed people running from the shopping center parking lot.

Officers rushed toward the gunfire and discovered the first victim, a 21-year-old man suffering from an upper-body gunshot wound.

While providing assistance, police located Cox, who had also been shot.

Gridlocked roads force police to transport victims to hospital

The shooting occurred as heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic had brought the Route 13 corridor between Delaware State University and nearby shopping centers to a standstill.

Police said the gridlock was so severe that waiting for ambulances could have delayed critical medical treatment.

Officers instead placed both shooting victims into police vehicles and rushed them directly to Bayhealth Kent Campus.

Despite efforts to save him, Cox died from his injuries.

The 21-year-old victim survived and was reported to be in stable condition.

Police have not disclosed how many shots were fired, whether the victims knew each other or what led to the shooting.

Homecoming festivities end before shooting

The violence followed Delaware State University’s homecoming activities, which had drawn thousands of students, alumni and visitors to Dover.

Police said attendees were required to conclude events and leave campus at approximately 6 p.m., about three hours before the fatal shooting.

As people departed, crowds moved into surrounding commercial areas, including shopping center parking lots along North DuPont Highway.

The influx of people created traffic congestion and multiple public safety concerns. Police reported responding to fights, disorderly behavior and separate reports of shots fired at several locations.

Authorities also have not identified either victim as a Delaware State University student.

Anyone with information can reach the Dover Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 302-736-7111.

Tips may also be submitted through Delaware Crime Stoppers or the Dover Police Department’s online contact form. Information can be provided anonymously.

The investigation remains ongoing.