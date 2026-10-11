Florida woman arrested after storage facility manager shot, suspect also wanted in unrelated arson case

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey says Kandice Jo Pierce was identified as the suspect in a shooting at a Public Storage facility near Palm Bay before police located her outside a business and took her into custody.

PALM BAY, FL — A Florida woman accused of shooting a storage facility manager in Brevard County has been arrested following a search involving sheriff’s investigators and local police.

Kandice Jo Pierce was taken into custody without incident after officers with the Palm Bay Police Department located her outside a business on Palm Bay Road, according to an update from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Florida police arrested kandice jo pierce

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Pierce was identified as the suspected shooter in an incident at a Public Storage facility on Babcock Street, just north of Palm Bay Road.

Investigators had been working with the Brevard County State Attorney’s Office to obtain an attempted first-degree murder warrant against Pierce.

Authorities also disclosed that she was wanted on an outstanding arson warrant involving an unrelated case.

Storage facility manager shot during incident

According to the sheriff’s office, Pierce had recently rented a storage unit at the facility.

At the time of the shooting, she was inside the unit with another adult woman.

Investigators initially knew who had rented the storage unit but needed to locate and interview the second woman to determine who possessed the firearm and fired the shot that struck the facility manager.

After further investigation, detectives identified Pierce as the suspected shooter.

The sheriff’s office did not provide details about the circumstances leading to the shooting, the manager’s injuries or the victim’s condition in the supplied announcement.

Sheriff warned suspect could be armed and dangerous

Florida police arrested kandice jo pierce after a storage facility manager was shot in brevard county. She was also wanted in an unrelated arson case.

Before Pierce’s arrest, the sheriff’s office issued a public warning describing her as armed and dangerous.

Investigators reported that Pierce had last been seen on surveillance video at a RaceTrac location on Palm Bay Road around 1:30 p.m.

Residents were urged not to approach her and to contact 911 if they knew her whereabouts.

Authorities also sought assistance from the public in locating the suspect.

Palm Bay police locate and arrest suspect

The sheriff’s office subsequently announced that Palm Bay police officers had located Pierce in front of a business along Palm Bay Road.

She was arrested without incident.

Sheriff Ivey thanked residents for helping investigators and praised the Palm Bay Police Department for safely taking Pierce into custody.

“Thank you to the community for all of the assistance and to Palm Bay PD for getting her off of the streets safely,” the sheriff’s office said.

Attempted murder and unrelated arson allegations

Investigators said they were coordinating with prosecutors to finalize an attempted first-degree murder warrant arising from the storage facility shooting.

The sheriff’s office also confirmed that Pierce had an outstanding warrant for arson in a separate, unrelated investigation.

Authorities did not disclose the circumstances of the arson case or specify whether the attempted murder warrant had been formally issued by the time Pierce was arrested.

The precise charges associated with her arrest and any subsequent court appearance were not included in the department’s update.

The investigation remains ongoing. Pierce is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.