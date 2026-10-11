Florida Man Who Worked as School Resource Officer Caught With Videos of Students, Police Find Beastiality Videos

A Florida school guardian was arrested after police say he photographed female students and investigators found videos involving sexual activity with animals.

New Smyrna Beach police say a school resource officer observed a 50-year-old armed school guardian photographing female students as they walked past him, triggering an investigation that uncovered videos depicting sexual activity involving animals.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL — A 50-year-old school guardian at New Smyrna Beach High School was arrested Saturday after a police investigation that began when an officer allegedly caught him secretly photographing female students on campus.

Denis Keeran was arrested October 10 by the New Smyrna Beach Police Department following an investigation initiated three days earlier by a school resource officer.

According to police, the officer observed Keeran using his cellphone to photograph female students as they walked past him on October 7.

Investigators said Keeran held the phone near his upper thigh while taking the photographs.

The officer reported the suspicious behavior and initiated an investigation to determine whether a crime had occurred.

Keeran was immediately disarmed and prohibited from returning to the high school campus while the investigation continued.

Search of phone uncovers disturbing videos

As part of the investigation, detectives searched Keeran’s cellphone.

Police said they discovered five videos depicting adults engaging in sexual activity with horses.

Investigators reported that no criminal images involving students were found on the device.

Keeran was subsequently charged with four counts of animal cruelty related to possession of videos depicting sexual activity involving animals, according to the department’s announcement.

Police did not explain why four charges were filed despite the discovery of five videos.

School guardian removed from campus

School guardians are authorized to provide armed security at Florida public schools under the state’s school guardian program.

The program was expanded following the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Guardians receive specialized training and work alongside school resource officers and administrators to provide campus security.

Authorities said Keeran was disarmed and barred from campus after the school resource officer reported his conduct.

The department did not disclose how long Keeran had worked at New Smyrna Beach High School or whether he had previously faced disciplinary action.

Police investigation began with school resource officer’s observations

The investigation began when the school resource officer noticed Keeran’s behavior toward female students.

Police have not reported evidence that Keeran physically assaulted or harmed any student.

The department also did not indicate whether the photographs initially observed by the officer were recovered or whether additional charges related to photographing students were being considered.

The criminal charges announced Saturday concern the animal-related videos discovered during the cellphone investigation.

Keeran is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.