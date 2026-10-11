Florida Man Arrested on 50 Child Sexual Abuse Material Charges After Cybertip Leads to Computer Search

A Florida man faces 50 child sexual abuse material possession charges after investigators searched his home and recovered evidence from electronic devices.

Robert Newell, 46, of Edgewater, turned himself in after Volusia County investigators allegedly discovered child sexual abuse images and videos on electronic devices seized from his home.

EDGEWATER, FL — A 46-year-old Florida man is being held on $500,000 bond after investigators uncovered suspected child sexual abuse material on multiple electronic devices during an investigation that began with a tip from a national child protection organization.

Robert Newell, of Edgewater, surrendered to authorities on an outstanding Volusia Sheriff’s Office warrant charging him with 50 counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child.

According to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began when the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children forwarded a cybertip concerning suspected child sexual exploitation material.

The tip prompted an investigation by the sheriff’s Child Exploitation Unit, which subsequently obtained a search warrant for Newell’s residence.

Investigators seize computers, phones and hard drives

During the search, investigators seized multiple electronic devices and storage media, including computers, hard drives, cellphones and tablets.

Detectives examined the seized equipment and allegedly discovered explicit images and videos involving children on four items.

The sheriff’s office did not disclose how many total files were recovered or whether the material involved identifiable local victims.

Authorities also did not specify when the alleged material was obtained or how long it had been stored on the devices.

Suspect surrenders on 50-count warrant

Following the investigation, authorities obtained an arrest warrant charging Newell with 50 counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child.

Newell subsequently turned himself in.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that he remains in custody with a total bond of $500,000.

Investigators have not announced additional charges or disclosed a scheduled court appearance.

Cybertip leads to child exploitation investigation

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children operates the CyberTipline, which receives reports of suspected online child sexual exploitation.

Those reports can be referred to federal, state and local law enforcement agencies for investigation.

In Newell’s case, the referral led Volusia County investigators to obtain a residential search warrant and examine multiple electronic devices.

The sheriff’s office has not released additional details about the original cybertip.

All charges remain allegations, and Newell is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.