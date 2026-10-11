Rocky Mount Councilman Arrested on Gun Charges During University Homecoming Celebration

A Rocky Mount councilman faces felony and misdemeanor gun charges after being arrested on North Carolina Central University's campus during homecoming.

Rocky Mount City Councilman Timothy “T.J.” Walker Jr. was arrested on the campus of North Carolina Central University after police allegedly found him carrying a concealed Glock handgun during homecoming festivities.

DURHAM, NC — A North Carolina city councilman was arrested Saturday during homecoming celebrations at North Carolina Central University after campus police accused him of possessing a firearm on school property.

Timothy Jerome “T.J.” Walker Jr., 34, a Rocky Mount City Council member representing Ward 4, was taken into custody October 10 on two weapons charges, according to Durham County court documents.

Walker was charged with felony possession of a firearm on educational property and misdemeanor carrying a concealed firearm.

The arrest occurred on the final day of North Carolina Central University’s homecoming celebration, which ran from October 3 through October 10.

Walker was given a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, October 15.

Police allege councilman carried Glock handgun on campus

According to a Durham County magistrate’s order, Walker allegedly possessed a black Glock 23 Gen 5 pistol while on the university’s campus.

A separate count accuses him of carrying the handgun concealed on his person while away from his own premises.

North Carolina Central University Campus Police were identified as the arresting agency.

Court records list October 10 as both the alleged offense date and the arrest date.

The documents do not explain what prompted officers to approach Walker, where on campus the encounter occurred or whether the firearm was discovered during a security screening.

Authorities have not reported that the weapon was discharged or used to threaten anyone.

Arrest comes during university homecoming

The arrest coincided with the university’s annual homecoming celebration, which brings students, alumni and visitors to Durham for several days of activities.

The October 10 arrest occurred on the final scheduled day of the festivities.

The available court documents do not establish whether Walker was attending a particular homecoming event when he encountered campus police.

There is also no indication in the charging information that the arrest was connected to violence or a disturbance at the university.

Walker represents Ward 4 in Rocky Mount

Walker is an elected member of the Rocky Mount City Council, representing Ward 4.

According to the City of Rocky Mount, his current council term runs from 2023 through 2027.

The arrest places the elected official in a criminal proceeding involving state laws restricting firearms on educational property.

The supplied records do not indicate whether Walker has issued a public statement regarding the allegations or whether city officials have taken any action following his arrest.

Court appearance scheduled for October 15

Walker is scheduled to appear at 8:45 a.m. Thursday, October 15, in Courtroom 4D at the Durham County Courthouse.

His bond was set at $10,000.

The felony charge concerns the alleged possession of a firearm on educational property, while the misdemeanor charge involves allegedly carrying the weapon concealed.