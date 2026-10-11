Florida Man Shot by Deputy After Opening Fire on Police Outside Sarasota Home, Sheriff Says

A Sarasota man was shot by a deputy after allegedly opening fire on police investigating a McDonald's shooting. He faces five attempted murder charges.

A 39-year-old man faces five attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting at deputies responding to an earlier gunfire incident at a McDonald’s restaurant.

SARASOTA, FL — A Florida man was shot multiple times by a sheriff’s deputy early Sunday morning after allegedly opening fire on officers who had surrounded his home while investigating a shooting at a nearby McDonald’s restaurant.

Casey King, 39, was wounded during the confrontation at 4818 Hoyer Drive in Sarasota on October 11, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

King was taken into custody and transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Authorities said he faces five counts of attempted second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer. Additional charges are expected in connection with the earlier shooting.

Investigation begins with gunfire at McDonald’s

The incident began at approximately 12:19 a.m. when deputies received a report of shots fired in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant at Bee Ridge Road and Cattlemen Road.

No injuries were reported at the restaurant.

The suspect fled before law enforcement officers arrived.

Investigators subsequently identified King as the suspected shooter and determined that he had returned to his residence on Hoyer Drive.

Deputies traveled to the home to locate and apprehend him.

Suspect allegedly opens fire on deputies

When deputies arrived at King’s residence, they established positions around the house.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy used the public-address system of a marked patrol vehicle, with its siren activated, to make repeated announcements ordering King to surrender and exit the residence.

Rather than surrendering, King allegedly opened fire on deputies positioned in front of the home.

One deputy returned fire, striking King multiple times.

Deputies then took King into custody and arranged for emergency medical treatment.

The sheriff’s office did not report any injuries to deputies.

Five attempted murder charges filed

Investigators said King faces five counts of attempted second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer for allegedly firing at responding deputies.

Authorities also expect additional criminal charges arising from the shooting at the McDonald’s parking lot.

The sheriff’s office has not disclosed what prompted the initial gunfire at the restaurant, how many rounds were fired during the confrontation at the house or whether investigators recovered a firearm.

Officials also have not identified the deputy who fired the shots.

Deputy-involved shooting investigation continues

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting remains under active investigation.

Investigators are examining the circumstances of both incidents, beginning with the gunfire outside McDonald’s and ending with the confrontation at King’s residence.

No additional information about King’s injuries or a potential court appearance was immediately available.

The criminal charges remain allegations, and King is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.