Florida woman opens fire at tow yard, leads deputies on chase before being taken into custody

A Miami woman allegedly opened fire at a Martin County tow yard before fleeing deputies. A nearby school was placed on lockout during the police response.

A dispute at a Martin County towing facility escalated into gunfire Sunday afternoon, prompting an active-shooter response, a middle school lockout and a police pursuit that ended with deputies disabling the suspect’s vehicle.

MARTIN COUNTY, FL — A Miami woman was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after allegedly firing multiple gunshots at a group of people during an argument at a Martin County towing facility, then fleeing from deputies who ultimately used a PIT maneuver to stop her vehicle.

The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. at a tow yard on Southeast Cove Road, approximately half a mile from Murray Middle School.

A miami woman allegedly opened fire at a martin county tow yard before fleeing deputies. A nearby school was placed on lockout during the police response.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the woman had traveled from Miami to retrieve a vehicle that had been towed to the facility earlier in the day.

Shortly after she arrived, another vehicle carrying several people pulled into the property.

An argument developed between the two parties, and investigators said the woman retrieved a firearm and fired multiple rounds toward the other individuals.

She then got into a vehicle and drove away.

Nearby middle school placed on lockout

A miami woman allegedly opened fire at a martin county tow yard before fleeing deputies. A nearby school was placed on lockout during the police response.

Because the shooting occurred near Murray Middle School, deputies immediately initiated an active-shooter response.

The school was placed on lockout as law enforcement personnel responded to the reported gunfire and searched for the suspect.

Road patrol deputies, aviation units, detectives and other available personnel joined the response.

Authorities did not report any gunfire or direct threat on school property. The lockout was a precaution because of the nearby shooting.

Deputies pursue suspect toward U.S. 1

Deputies located the suspect’s vehicle traveling along Cove Road near U.S. 1 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver refused to stop and fled, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies pursued the vehicle and eventually performed a Precision Immobilization Technique, commonly known as a PIT maneuver, to bring it to a stop.

Additional patrol units moved in and immobilized the vehicle before the driver could escape again.

The woman was taken into custody without any further flight reported.

Detectives investigate whether anyone was shot

The individuals targeted during the original shooting had left the tow yard before deputies arrived.

As of the sheriff’s initial announcement, investigators had not located those individuals or determined whether anyone had been struck by gunfire.

The suspect was transported to the sheriff’s office for questioning.

Authorities had not publicly identified the woman or announced formal criminal charges in the initial update.

Investigators also had not disclosed what triggered the argument or whether the parties knew one another before arriving at the towing facility.

The shooting remains under investigation.