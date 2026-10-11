Unoccupied Boat Catches Fire, Drifts Toward Shore at Long Island Marina

An unoccupied boat caught fire and drifted toward shore at Bay Shore Marina before Long Island firefighters and marine police secured the vessel and extinguished the flames.

Bay Shore firefighters and marine units worked together to secure a smoking boat drifting toward Penataquit Point before extinguishing an engine compartment fire in less than an hour.

BAY SHORE, NY — An unoccupied boat caught fire and drifted toward the shoreline near a popular Long Island waterfront restaurant Wednesday afternoon, prompting a coordinated response involving firefighters, police marine units and other emergency agencies.

The incident occurred October 7 in Bay Shore Marina, near Nicky’s on the Bay, according to the Bay Shore Fire Department.

Firefighters were already handling another emergency when they received the report of a vessel fire.

As crews responded, Fire Chief John Ippolito monitored Suffolk County police radio communications and learned that the boat was unoccupied and drifting toward South Penataquit Avenue near an area known as the Point.

Ippolito redirected responding units to intercept the vessel.

Burning boat found drifting offshore

When firefighters arrived, they spotted smoke coming from the boat’s cabin.

The vessel was approximately 10 feet from the bulkhead, preventing firefighters on land from immediately reaching the fire.

While waiting for the department’s Marine 26 fireboat, Ippolito positioned crews along the shoreline and coordinated with Suffolk County police.

A Suffolk County Police Department Marine Bureau boat assisted in bringing the vessel against the bulkhead, where it was secured so firefighters could safely board.

Firefighters extinguish engine compartment blaze

Once the boat was secured, firefighters boarded the vessel and located the fire in its engine compartment.

Crews used a hose line supplied by Bay Shore Fire Department Marine 26 to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters then checked for additional fire spread and used a mechanical ventilation fan to clear smoke from the cabin.

The department reported that the fire was brought under control quickly.

No occupants were aboard the vessel when firefighters arrived, and the department did not report any injuries.

Multiple agencies respond to marina emergency

The operation involved the Bay Shore Fire Department, Suffolk County Police Department marine personnel and several additional agencies.

Responding partners included the Town of Babylon Public Safety Bay Constables, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police, NOAA Police and a mutual-aid fireboat from the East Islip Fire Department.

Once firefighters confirmed the fire was extinguished and the vessel was secure, they transferred responsibility for the boat to TowBoatUS Bay Shore.

All emergency units returned to service in just under an hour.

The fire was one of nine emergency calls handled by Bay Shore firefighters during the 24-hour period on October 7.

Officials did not disclose the cause of the engine compartment fire or the extent of damage to the vessel.