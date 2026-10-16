Manchester Mayor Reassures Whiting Residents: No Data Centers Coming to Township

Mayor Joseph Hankins reaffirmed his commitment to keeping data centers out of Manchester during a community meet-and-greet, pointing to recent township action eliminating provisions that allowed them.

MANCHESTER, NJ — Manchester Township Mayor Joseph Hankins reassured residents that he remains committed to keeping data centers out of the township, addressing one of the community’s most closely watched development issues during a candidate meet-and-greet in Whiting.

Hankins and Councilwoman Sandy Gravatt-Drake attended the October 15 gathering hosted by Somebody Cares, where approximately two dozen residents and community leaders from Manchester’s retirement villages had an opportunity to question the candidates ahead of the municipal election.

The mayor reinforced his previously stated campaign and mayoral position opposing data centers anywhere in Manchester Township.

His message followed recent action by the Township Council to remove provisions from a redevelopment plan that had permitted data centers.

Mayor points to township action against data centers

Hankins has made opposition to data center development a central part of his campaign, declaring that he opposes such facilities anywhere in Manchester.

Gravatt-Drake, running as part of Team Hankins, has similarly pledged to keep data centers out of the township.

The mayor recently proposed removing language from a township redevelopment plan that allowed data centers. The Township Council unanimously approved the change.

During Thursday’s discussion, Hankins emphasized that residents’ opposition was a major reason the township was taking steps to prevent the facilities from moving forward.

Hankins said the people of Manchester were loud and clear on data centers, and he is listening to them.

The issue has drawn concern from residents over the potential impact of large data centers on electricity demand, water resources, infrastructure and the surrounding environment.

Whiting residents question candidates about township’s future

The meeting also covered improvements to Whiting’s electrical infrastructure and opportunities for economic development.

Hankins discussed upgrades made by Jersey Central Power & Light to the local power grid and his desire to attract new businesses to Manchester, particularly businesses that could occupy vacant commercial properties.

Residents were able to raise questions about development and other issues affecting their communities.

Data centers remained a prominent topic, reflecting continued interest in how Manchester will balance commercial growth with residents’ concerns about preserving the township’s character.