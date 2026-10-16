A dramatic temperature drop will bring New Jersey from highs near 81 degrees Friday to the mid-50s Saturday, with thunderstorms, gusty winds and the possibility of frost before sunshine returns Sunday.

NEW JERSEY — A stormy start to the weekend will give way to colder temperatures, powerful wind gusts and the threat of early morning frost across parts of New Jersey before sunshine returns Sunday.

Photo: new jersey's first frost alert comes after windy, rainy saturday

Friday, October 16, could see temperatures climb to 81 degrees, but showers and thunderstorms will move through the region ahead of a sharp cooldown.

By Saturday, temperatures will struggle to reach the mid-50s, with north winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for patchy frost early Sunday as temperatures dip into the 30s.

Temperatures reflect the supplied local forecast; conditions will vary across New Jersey.

Friday brings showers and possible thunderstorms

Rain chances will remain elevated throughout Friday, with showers likely before 1 p.m. and additional showers possible after 3 p.m.

Southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph will accompany the unusually warm temperatures.

The chance of precipitation is 60% during the day, increasing to 90% Friday night, when thunderstorms are possible before 11 p.m.

Overnight temperatures will fall to around 46 degrees as winds shift northward, with gusts reaching 30 mph.

Saturday turns much colder and windy

Any lingering showers should end early Saturday morning, with clouds gradually giving way to sunshine.

High temperatures will reach only about 54 degrees, nearly 30 degrees colder than Friday.

North winds around 20 mph, gusting to 40 mph, could make conditions feel considerably colder, particularly along exposed roads and coastal areas.

Residents should secure lightweight outdoor furniture, trash cans and seasonal decorations before the strongest winds arrive.

Frost possible Sunday morning before sunshine returns

Saturday night will bring mostly clear skies and lows around 37 degrees, creating favorable conditions for frost in colder inland areas.

Patchy frost is forecast between 7 and 8 a.m. Sunday, October 18.

Gardeners should consider protecting sensitive plants, particularly in locations where temperatures approach freezing.

Sunday will bring a welcome improvement, with sunshine, lighter north winds and afternoon highs around 57 degrees.

Sunday night will remain mostly clear, with temperatures falling to around 41 degrees.

While frost is possible, the supplied forecast does not establish that a formal frost warning has been issued for all of New Jersey. Any official frost advisories or warnings will depend on local conditions.