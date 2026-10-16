Driver Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Marion County, Florida; Road Closed in Both Directions

A fatal crash on Southeast 92nd Loop Friday morning prompted an investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol and road closures near Southeast Baseline Road.

MARION COUNTY, FL — A driver was killed Friday morning, October 16, in a single-vehicle crash on Southeast 92nd Loop, prompting authorities to close a section of the roadway in both directions.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the crash at approximately 7:35 a.m.

Emergency responders found the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver’s identity has not been released.

Florida Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash

The Florida Highway Patrol was called to investigate the collision.

Authorities have not disclosed what caused the vehicle to crash or whether speed, weather conditions or other factors played a role.

No other vehicles were reported to be involved.

Southeast 92nd Loop closed following crash

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced that Southeast 92nd Loop was closed in both directions at Southeast Baseline Road and Southeast 110th Street Road.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while investigators examined the crash scene.

Officials said they would provide an update when the roadway reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.