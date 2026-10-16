Baltimore Man Charged With First-Degree Murder After Fatal Stabbing of 40-Year-Old Woman

Police say a dispute on Druid Hill Avenue ended with Dominique Wilson fatally stabbed and a 51-year-old suspect arrested shortly afterward.

BALTIMORE, MD — A 51-year-old Baltimore man has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing a 40-year-old woman to death during a dispute Wednesday afternoon in the city’s Western District.

Anthony Thomas was arrested October 14 in connection with the killing of Dominique Wilson, 40, in the 2400 block of Druid Hill Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Thomas faces charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault and weapons offenses.

Officers perform CPR on stabbing victim

Western District officers responded to a reported cutting at approximately 5:24 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found Wilson suffering from a stab wound to her body.

Police immediately provided emergency aid and performed CPR before she was transported to a nearby hospital.

Despite efforts to save her life, Wilson was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators said the stabbing followed a dispute, although police have not disclosed what prompted the confrontation or the relationship between Wilson and Thomas.

Suspect arrested shortly after fatal attack

Police initially reported that a person of interest had been detained at the scene.

In an update released Friday, October 16, investigators identified Thomas as the suspect arrested in connection with Wilson’s death.

Thomas was taken into custody shortly after the stabbing and transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged.

Authorities have not released additional details about the weapon used or the circumstances surrounding the dispute.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Thomas is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.