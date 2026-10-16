Monmouth Airport Reopens After Runway Repaving Project Completed

The Monmouth County airport resumed operations Thursday, October 15, following the completion of a runway improvement project.

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ — Monmouth Executive Airport has officially reopened following the completion of a runway repaving project, welcoming pilots, passengers and visitors back to the Monmouth County aviation facility.

The airport announced that the project was finished and operations resumed Thursday, October 15, following a temporary closure for runway improvements.

“Monmouth Executive Airport is excited to announce that our runway repaving project is complete, and we are officially reopening for business today,” airport officials said in their announcement.

Runway improvements completed

The repaving project involved the airport’s runway infrastructure, a critical component supporting aircraft takeoffs and landings.

Airport officials thanked pilots, passengers and other visitors for their patience during the construction period.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding throughout this project. We look forward to welcoming back our pilots, passengers, and visitors!”

The airport did not disclose the project’s total cost or provide additional details about the construction work in its reopening announcement.

Airport welcomes aviation community back

Located in Wall Township, Monmouth Executive Airport serves private aircraft, business aviation and general aviation operations along the Jersey Shore.

The facility, formerly known as Allaire Airport, provides an alternative to larger commercial airports for pilots and aviation businesses operating in central New Jersey.

With the runway repaving complete, the airport has resumed welcoming aircraft and visitors to the property.