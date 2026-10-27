Manchester police search for missing man, 41, last seen in toms river area

Steven M. Moody was last seen Monday and may be driving a white Chevrolet Malibu as Ocean County police ask the public for help finding him.

MANCHESTER, NJ – Police in Ocean County are asking the public to help locate a 41-year-old man who disappeared after being last seen in the Toms River area Monday, October 26. Steven M. Moody may be driving a white Chevrolet Malibu, according to an urgent missing-person alert issued by the Manchester Township Police Department.

Authorities said they have already taken numerous investigative steps to locate Moody, but his whereabouts remained unknown when the department issued its appeal. Police are asking anyone who has seen him or knows where he may be to contact investigators.

The department shared the alert through its official Facebook page. The notice does not specify exactly where Moody was last seen, what time he was spotted or where he may have been heading.

Steven M. Moody Last Seen October 26 Near Toms River

According to Manchester Township police, Moody was last seen Monday in the Toms River area of Ocean County.

The 41-year-old may be traveling in a white Chevrolet Malibu, although investigators did not release a license plate number or model year.

Police also did not provide a clothing description or identify a possible destination.

The department’s public notice does not explain the circumstances surrounding his disappearance or indicate whether Moody requires medical assistance.

Investigators have not disclosed whether the vehicle has been located or whether there have been any confirmed sightings since October 26.

Police Continue Search and Ask Public for Help

Manchester Township police said officers have pursued multiple investigative leads in their efforts to locate Moody.

Despite those steps, the department reported that his location remained unknown at the time of the announcement.

Authorities are seeking information from anyone who may have seen Moody or a vehicle matching the description of the white Chevrolet Malibu.

The search involves a man last seen in the neighboring Toms River area, but police have not identified a specific neighborhood or roadway associated with his last known location.

No details were released about how long Moody had been missing before the alert was issued.

How to Help Manchester Police Locate Steven Moody

Anyone with information about Moody’s whereabouts is asked to call the Manchester Township Police Department at 732-657-6111.

Residents who believe they have spotted Moody or a white Chevrolet Malibu that may be connected to the search should provide police with the location, time and any identifying details they observed.

The department’s missing-person alert remains the primary public source for information about the search. Anyone sharing the notice should check for subsequent police updates in case Moody is located.

As of the supplied alert, investigators had not announced a confirmed location for the missing man.