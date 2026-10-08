Maryland man’s dream numbers turn into big powerball win

The Maryland player used dream-inspired numbers and added Double Play, turning the ticket into a $50,500 win.

GAITHERSBURG, MD – A Gaithersburg man turned numbers from a dream into a $50,500 Powerball win, according to the Maryland Lottery.

The player bought two sets of numbers for the Sept. 14 drawing and added the $1 Double Play option, which gives players a second chance to win with the same numbers.

He did not win on the regular Powerball drawing, but his luck changed in the Double Play drawing.

Dream Numbers Deliver a $50K Win

One line matched four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball in the Double Play drawing, producing a $50,000 third-tier prize.

His second line also won, matching three white balls plus the Powerball for an additional $500.

That brought the total prize to $50,500.

The Maryland Lottery said the player used numbers he remembered from a dream.

Winning Ticket Sold in Gaithersburg

The ticket was purchased at Lakeside Beer and Wine, 6721 Lost Knife Road in Gaithersburg.

Double Play is an optional add-on that gives Powerball players a second drawing using the same numbers, with a top prize of $10 million.

The Gaithersburg player did not hit the Double Play jackpot, but his two winning lines were enough to produce the five-figure payday.