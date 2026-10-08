Kenilworth Council Meeting Ends Abruptly Amid Public Debate Over Proposed AI Data Center

The meeting concluded during the public comment period as residents continued raising concerns about a proposed $1.8 billion AI data center planned for the borough.

Kenilworth, NJ — A Kenilworth Mayor and Council meeting ended abruptly Thursday night during the public comment portion of the agenda as residents continued voicing concerns over a proposed $1.8 billion AI data center planned for the borough.

Video from the meeting shows the governing body ending the session before all members of the public had an opportunity to speak, prompting criticism from residents who questioned the decision and called for greater transparency surrounding the project.

Residents criticize early end to meeting

Several speakers attended the meeting to address the proposed data center, which has generated significant public interest in the Union County community.

About the Kennilworth AI Data Center project

The proposed AI data center is one of the largest redevelopment projects ever considered in the borough. The application has drawn significant attention because of its reported $1.8 billion investment and the potential impacts on infrastructure, taxes, traffic, and quality of life.

Some of the key elements that have been discussed include:

Project: Construction of a large artificial intelligence data center campus in Kenilworth.

Construction of a large artificial intelligence data center campus in Kenilworth. Estimated investment: Approximately $1.8 billion , according to statements made during the application process.

Approximately , according to statements made during the application process. Use: A high-density computing facility intended to support AI workloads rather than a traditional office or warehouse development.

A high-density computing facility intended to support AI workloads rather than a traditional office or warehouse development. Review process: The proposal is being considered through the borough’s land use approval process, which includes public hearings before the appropriate municipal board and opportunities for public comment.

The proposal is being considered through the borough’s land use approval process, which includes public hearings before the appropriate municipal board and opportunities for public comment. Issues raised by residents: Public comments have focused on electrical demand, backup generators, noise, water consumption, emergency planning, traffic during construction, tax impacts, and whether the facility will provide meaningful long-term local employment.

Public comments have focused on electrical demand, backup generators, noise, water consumption, emergency planning, traffic during construction, tax impacts, and whether the facility will provide meaningful long-term local employment. Issues raised by the applicant: Representatives for the project have emphasized the economic investment, construction jobs, tax revenue, and the growing need for AI computing infrastructure.

AI data center remains a focal point

The proposed $1.8 billion AI data center has become one of the most closely watched development projects in Kenilworth, drawing questions from residents about its potential impact on the borough.