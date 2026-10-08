Driver Killed After Chain-Reaction Crash Sends SUV Into Pedestrian, Building in West Philadelphia

A 51-year-old driver died after his SUV struck two vehicles, hit a pedestrian, and crashed into a building along Westminster Avenue, police said.

Philadelphia, PA — A 51-year-old man was killed Wednesday afternoon after the SUV he was driving triggered a chain-reaction crash that injured two others before slamming into a building in West Philadelphia, according to police.

The crash happened at approximately 1:29 p.m. on the 5100 block of Westminster Avenue. Investigators said a Chevrolet Traverse was traveling westbound when it struck the rear of a Nissan Sentra that was stopped at a red traffic signal.

SUV crossed into oncoming traffic

After hitting the Nissan, the Chevrolet continued forward and collided with a Lexus traveling eastbound on Westminster Avenue, police said. The SUV then left the roadway, struck a pedestrian, and came to rest against a nearby building.

The 51-year-old driver of the Chevrolet was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:12 p.m.

Two others injured in crash

The driver of the Nissan was evaluated at the scene and did not require hospitalization. The Lexus driver was taken to Lankenau Medical Center in stable condition.

The pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was transported to Einstein Medical Center with a leg injury. Police have not provided an update on the pedestrian’s condition beyond the reported injury.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Crash Investigation Division is investigating what caused the fatal collision. Additional information about traffic investigations is available through the department at https://www.phillypolice.com.

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