Migrant Man Convicted of Raping Intoxicated 17-Year-Old on Susquehanna River Island

Salvador Villa-Del Toro was convicted of raping an intoxicated 17-year-old girl on a Susquehanna River island after taking her away from friends on a jet ski.

A jury found Salvador Villa-Del Toro guilty on all charges after prosecutors said he raped an intoxicated teenager who was drifting in and out of consciousness during a jet ski outing.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Martic Township man has been convicted of raping a 17-year-old girl on an island in the Susquehanna River after prosecutors said he isolated her during a jet ski ride while she was heavily intoxicated.

Salvador Villa-Del Toro, 28, was found guilty Sept. 24 following a five-day jury trial.

The jury convicted him of rape of an unconscious victim, sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, aggravated assault, indecent assault and failure to register an automobile.

Teen Said She Was In and Out of Consciousness

The assault happened in July 2024 on an unidentified island in the Susquehanna River in Martic Township.

The victim testified that she had been drinking with friends along the riverbank when Villa-Del Toro arrived on a jet ski and offered her a ride.

She said that once he had her alone, he raped her while she was drifting in and out of consciousness and unable to consent.

About an hour later, Villa-Del Toro returned with the girl.

Her friends immediately believed something was wrong because she could barely stand or walk, according to testimony.

Police Called for Possible Overdose

The victim’s friends initially believed she may have been drugged and called police to report a possible overdose.

Troopers were unable to interview her at the scene because of her condition, and she was taken to a hospital.

A vaginal swab later produced a DNA match to Villa-Del Toro.

Defendant Changed His Account

Prosecutors said Villa-Del Toro initially denied having sex with the teenager.

He later admitted to having sexual contact with her but claimed it was consensual.

Authorities said he also acknowledged knowing that she was intoxicated.

The jury deliberated for about an hour before returning guilty verdicts on every count.

Sentencing to Come Later

Judge Todd Brown presided over the trial and will sentence Villa-Del Toro at a later date.

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick prosecuted the case.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office has not yet announced a sentencing date.

Salvador Villa-Del Toro was convicted of raping an intoxicated 17-year-old girl on a Susquehanna River island after taking her away from friends on a jet ski.