Missing child alert issued for 9-year-old Baltimore boy

Baltimore police searching for missing 9-year-old boy last seen on Potee Street

BALTIMORE, Md. — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 9-year-old boy who disappeared in South Baltimore last year.

Tristan King was reported missing on Sept. 24, 2025, in the 3500 block of Potee Street, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Investigators have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

Authorities are urging anyone who has seen Tristan or knows where he may be to contact the Baltimore Police Missing Persons Unit at 410-361-9929 or call 911.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

Key Points

• Baltimore police searching for missing 9-year-old Tristan King

• Child reported missing Sept. 24, 2025

• Last seen in the 3500 block of Potee Street