Lucky Maryland players win big in Go for the Green drawing

BALTIMORE, Md. — Two Maryland Lottery players from Westminster and Nottingham are seeing plenty of green after being selected in the latest Go for the Green Second-Chance Promotion drawing.

Ryan Baker of Westminster and Patricia Themelis of Nottingham were among four winners chosen in the drawing. Each winner received $3,500 in cash and $600 worth of Gifts of Green scratch-off tickets.

The Gifts of Green game offers a top prize of $500,000.

Baker said he checked the Maryland Lottery website after the first promotion drawing and was surprised to find his name listed among the winners.

Themelis said she had entered several eligible scratch-offs into the drawing before her name was selected.

Both winners told lottery officials they plan to save their winnings.

The Go for the Green Second-Chance Promotion allows players to enter non-winning $30 and $50 scratch-off tickets through the Maryland Lottery’s My Lottery Rewards program.

The promotion runs through July 20, with six drawings planned. Four winners are selected in each drawing, for a total of 24 winners.

Each winner receives $3,500 in cash and a pack of $20 Gifts of Green scratch-offs valued at $600.

