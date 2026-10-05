Monday Morning Commute: Crashes, Sewer Collapse and Downed Wires Hit New Jersey Roads

A crash on I-287 northbound north of Exit 12 in Bridgewater Township closed one left lane out of three.

Drivers faced trouble spots from Newark to South Jersey Monday morning, including lane-closing crashes, downed wires in Union Beach and a full closure on Route 45 in Woodbury after a sewer collapse.

NEW JERSEY — Monday morning traffic was slowed by a string of crashes and infrastructure problems across New Jersey, with several incidents affecting major highways and local roads during the rush.

The most serious closure was in Woodbury, where a sewer collapse shut down all northbound lanes of Route 45 between South Evergreen Avenue and Salem Avenue.

Route 45 Closed in Woodbury

The sewer collapse was reported shortly after 4 a.m.

All northbound lanes remained closed between County Route 650 and County Route 551, forcing drivers to find alternate routes through the area.

Downed Wires Affect Route 36 in Union Beach

Downed wires were also causing problems in Monmouth County.

On Route 36 northbound at Union Avenue in Union Beach, the right lane and right shoulder were closed early Monday morning.

Drivers should expect delays until crews clear the wires and reopen the roadway.

Newark Sees Multiple Crashes

Several separate crashes were reported in Newark.

A crash on the New Jersey Turnpike southbound exit ramp to Interchange 14 was reported around 8:05 a.m. All lanes remained open.

Another crash on U.S. 1&9 northbound, just south of the truck route and Pulaski Skyway, closed the left lane of two.

A separate crash on Lindbergh Road westbound at Colonel Roberts Road closed the left lane, while eastbound traffic was blocked at Brewster Road.

Garden State Parkway Crash in Elmwood Park

A crash on the Garden State Parkway southbound north of Exit 157 at U.S. 46 in Elmwood Park was reported shortly before 8 a.m.

All lanes were open, but drivers could still see residual delays through the area.

Lane Closures on I-287 and I-295

A crash on I-287 northbound north of Exit 12 in Bridgewater Township closed one left lane out of three.

On I-295 northbound north of Exit 57 at U.S. 130 in Bordentown Township, another crash also closed the left lane of three.

Both incidents were active during the heart of the morning commute.

Motorists heading out Monday should allow extra time, especially through Woodbury, Newark, Bridgewater and Union Beach, where closures and cleanup work could continue to affect traffic.

Traffic backs up during the Monday morning commute as crashes, downed wires and a sewer collapse disrupt roads across New Jersey.

New Jersey commuters faced crashes, downed wires and a sewer collapse Monday morning, with full closures in Woodbury and lane restrictions statewide.