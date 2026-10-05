Sunshine Takes Over New Jersey This Week After Week of Rain and Clouds

Historic fall day on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. A flashback to the fall of 2013.

New Jersey is heading into a dry, mostly sunny stretch with cooler nights, a warmup by Thursday and no major rain expected through the weekend.

TOMS RIVER, NJ — After days of damp, unsettled weather, New Jersey is finally settling into a much quieter pattern.

The week starts sunny and breezy, turns cooler Tuesday, then warms steadily through midweek before temperatures ease back into the upper 60s by the weekend.

No significant rain is in the forecast through Sunday.

Monday: Sunny, Breezy and Mild

Today will be sunny with a high near 72 degrees.

Northwest winds will run from 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

The stronger breeze will make it feel a little cooler at times, especially in exposed areas.

Tonight stays clear with a low around 46.

Tuesday: Cooler but Still Sunny

Tuesday will be noticeably cooler.

Skies remain sunny, but the high will only reach around 63 degrees.

Northwest winds of 5 to 10 mph continue through the day.

Tuesday night turns clear and chilly, with lows around 43.

Wednesday: Sunshine and a Modest Rebound

Wednesday brings another dry day.

Temperatures climb back to around 69 degrees under sunny skies.

Winds will be light, starting calm before becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday night remains mostly clear with a low near 52.

Thursday: Warmest Day of the Week

Thursday looks like the warmest day in the forecast.

Sunshine continues with a high around 76 degrees.

Thursday night stays mostly clear, with temperatures falling to around 52.

Friday: Still Mild and Dry

Friday remains sunny with a high near 72.

No rain is expected.

Friday night will be mostly clear with a low around 52.

Weekend Stays Quiet

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 69.

Saturday night turns partly cloudy with a low near 51.

Sunday is expected to be partly sunny with a high around 68.

The pattern is about as straightforward as it gets for early October: cool mornings, mild afternoons, plenty of sunshine and no meaningful rain in sight.