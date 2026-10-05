New jersey state police bring impaired-driving safety program to paulsboro high school

New Jersey State Police outreach officers work with students at Paulsboro High School during an impaired-driving prevention program. Photo by NJSP

State Police outreach officers visited Paulsboro High School to show students the dangers of impaired and underage drinking and driving through hands-on demonstrations.

PAULSBORO, NJ — New Jersey State Police recently brought an impaired-driving prevention program to Paulsboro High School, giving students a firsthand look at the risks and consequences of driving under the influence.

Members of the State Police Outreach Unit led the program, which focused on impaired driving, underage drinking and making safer decisions behind the wheel.

Students Take Part in Interactive Demonstrations

New jersey state police outreach officers work with students at paulsboro high school during an impaired-driving prevention program. Photo by njsp

Students participated in activities designed to simulate some of the effects and decision-making problems associated with impairment.

The program was intended to move beyond a standard classroom lecture by showing students how quickly judgment, coordination and reaction time can be affected.

State Police said the outreach effort is part of a broader push to educate young drivers before they begin making independent decisions on the road.

Outreach Unit Focuses on Prevention

The New Jersey State Police Outreach Unit regularly works with schools and communities across the state on traffic safety, impaired-driving prevention and other public safety issues.

The department thanked Paulsboro High School for hosting the program and allowing officers to work directly with students.

The message was simple: impaired driving can have serious consequences long before a crash ever happens, and prevention starts with safer choices.