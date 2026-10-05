Pedestrian killed in early-morning crash in chesapeake

A pedestrian was killed early Sunday in a crash near Mt. Pleasant Road and Doolittle Avenue in Chesapeake.

Chesapeake police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed near Mt. Pleasant Road and Doolittle Avenue early Sunday.

CHESAPEAKE, VA — A pedestrian was killed early Sunday in a crash near Mt. Pleasant Road and Doolittle Avenue, according to the Chesapeake Police Department.

Police received the call at approximately 6:30 a.m. Oct. 4.

Chesapeake police and fire personnel responded and found the pedestrian at the scene.

A pedestrian was killed early sunday in a crash near mt. Pleasant road and doolittle avenue in chesapeake.

The victim was pronounced dead there.

Crash Reconstruction Team Investigating

The Chesapeake Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Team responded and opened an investigation.

Police have not yet released the victim’s identity or details about the vehicle involved.

Authorities also have not said whether the driver remained at the scene or whether any charges are under consideration.

The investigation remains active.

Additional information is expected as police continue working the case.