Mississippi sheriff disarms murder suspect during visit to his mother

Perry County Sheriff Jacob Garner arrested murder suspect Comer McWaters after encountering him armed with two knives near the sheriff’s mother’s home.

Perry County Sheriff Jacob Garner encountered a fugitive armed with two large knives after the man emerged from the woods near his mother’s home, leading to a physical struggle and arrest.

PERRY COUNTY, MS — A Mississippi sheriff visiting his mother unexpectedly came face-to-face with a man wanted in connection with the killing of a Georgia woman who had been missing for months.

Comer McWaters, 68, is charged with murder in the death of 49-year-old Eden Sexton, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Sheriff jacob garner

Sexton had been reported missing by police in Columbus, Georgia, after she was last seen around 11 a.m. Feb. 22 in the 4000 block of Victory Drive.

Suspect Allegedly Used Alias to Avoid Arrest

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office received a tip Sept. 21 that a man from Alabama was living in the Buck Creek community under an alias to avoid arrest.

Deputies did not initially know McWaters was wanted for murder.

When officers tried to take him into custody, authorities said McWaters ran and disappeared into a wooded area.

The search continued through the day.

Sheriff Encounters Fugitive Near Mother’s Home

Later that day, Sheriff Jacob Garner was visiting his mother when he saw a man emerge from the woods and walk along a private drive.

The man was McWaters.

Authorities said McWaters became “extremely combative and aggressive” and was armed with two large knives.

“McWaters did not surrender easily,” the Perry County Sheriff’s Office said. “Despite being 68 years old, McWaters was strong for his age and physically resisted Sheriff Garner.”

A struggle followed.

“Sheriff Garner was able to disarm McWaters and take him into custody,” the department said.

Murder Warrant Confirmed After Arrest

Once McWaters was handcuffed, deputies confirmed his identity and learned he was wanted for murder in Alabama.

Authorities said the warrant was tied to Sexton’s death.

The case began months earlier with Sexton’s disappearance in Georgia before investigators in Alabama identified McWaters as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.

McWaters now faces the murder charge in Alabama along with any additional charges stemming from his alleged attempt to flee and resist arrest in Mississippi.

The charges are allegations. McWaters is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

A Mississippi sheriff visiting his mother disarmed and arrested a 68-year-old fugitive wanted in connection with the killing of a Georgia woman.