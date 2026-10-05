Overnight Crashes Disrupt Anne Arundel County Roads, All Scenes Now Cleared

Separate crashes in Glen Burnie and near BWI Airport forced temporary road closures overnight, including one collision that struck a gas meter.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD — Two overnight crashes caused road closures and delays in Anne Arundel County before both scenes were cleared.

One crash shut down West Furnace Branch Road at Wellham Avenue in Glen Burnie after a vehicle struck a gas meter.

Fire personnel responded to the scene while police closed the roadway and urged drivers to avoid the area.

Crash Near BWI Closed Aviation Boulevard Ramp

A separate crash closed westbound Aviation Boulevard at the ramp to Interstate 195 near BWI Airport.

The roadway was later reopened.

All Roads Reopened

Anne Arundel County police said both crash scenes have since been cleared and the affected roads reopened.

Police did not immediately release information about injuries or what caused either crash.