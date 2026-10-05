Nypd still searching for suspects in three violent summer cases across new york city

Police are asking for help identifying suspects wanted in a Queens robbery pattern, the slashing of a 13-year-old boy and an assault on a postal worker.

NEW YORK, NY — The NYPD is renewing its call for information in three unresolved violent incidents dating back to August and September, including a Queens robbery pattern, the slashing of a 13-year-old boy and an attack on a postal worker in Manhattan.

No arrests have been announced in the three cases, and police continue to ask the public for help identifying those involved.

Two Suspects Wanted in Queens Robbery Pattern

Suspect in nyc robberies

Police are looking for two individuals wanted in connection with a robbery pattern spanning the 102nd and 103rd precincts in Queens.

The NYPD released images of the suspects as investigators work to identify them.

Suspect in nyc robberies

Police did not provide additional details about the individual robberies in the latest appeal, but said both suspects remain wanted in connection with the pattern.

13-Year-Old Slashed in Face on Queens Boulevard

A separate investigation remains open after a 13-year-old boy was slashed during a confrontation in Queens.

Police say these individuals wanted after a teen was slashed.

Police said the attack happened around 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3 in front of 88-01 Queens Blvd. in the 110th Precinct.

According to investigators, an unidentified person became involved in a verbal dispute with the teenager before slashing him in the face.

The attacker then fled on foot.

Police have not announced an arrest.

Postal Worker Punched Repeatedly in Manhattan

Suspect wanted after postal worker punched repeatedly in manhattan.

The NYPD is also searching for a suspect accused of attacking a postal worker in Manhattan on Aug. 8.

Police said the assault happened around 2:30 p.m. inside 224 East 28th St. in the 13th Precinct.

An unidentified person became involved in a verbal dispute with the postal worker before punching the victim in the face several times, according to police.

The suspect fled after the attack.

NYPD Asking Public for Tips

Anyone with information about any of the cases can contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Spanish-speaking callers can use 1-888-57-PISTA.

Tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers online or through @NYPDTips on X.

Police say all calls and online submissions can remain confidential.

NYPD detectives continue searching for suspects wanted in three unresolved violent incidents from August and September across Queens and Manhattan.

The NYPD is still seeking suspects in a Queens robbery pattern, the slashing of a 13-year-old and an assault on a postal worker.

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