Man Shot Multiple Times Inside West Mifflin Home, Police Investigating Homicide

Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating after an adult man was found shot multiple times inside a residence on B Drive early Monday.

WEST MIFFLIN, PA — An adult man was shot multiple times inside a West Mifflin home early Monday and later died at a hospital, according to Allegheny County police.

County 911 received the shooting report at 12:43 a.m. from a residence in the 900 block of B Drive.

First responders found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide Unit Takes Over Investigation

The Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit responded at the request of West Mifflin authorities and began investigating the shooting.

Police said all individuals involved have been identified.

Detectives are expected to consult with the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office before a decision is made on whether criminal charges will be filed.

Police had not released the victim’s name or additional information about what led to the shooting Monday morning.

Police Seek Information

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Callers may remain anonymous.

County police said the investigation remains active and additional information will be released if it becomes available.